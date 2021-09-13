Following a meeting with industry association Clia, Courts thanked cruise lines for their “dedication and hard work” in developing new operating protocols to mitigate the risks of Covid-19 among crew and guests.

Courts said their efforts had paved the way to restart domestic cruising earlier this summer and see the return of international sailings in late August.

Clia said the meeting in Southampton between Courts and cruise leaders sitting on its Executive Committee, held as part of London International Shipping Week, formed part of the “ongoing collaboration” between government and the industry moving forward.

MSC Cruises’ MSC Virtuosa was the first ship to restart sailing in the UK back in May, beginning a landmark summer of “seacation” domestic cruises, which at one point saw more than 20 ships sailing in British waters.