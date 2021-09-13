Maritime minister Robert Courts has promised “even greater cooperation” between government and the cruise sector after the industry’s successful restart amid the Covid pandemic.
Following a meeting with industry association Clia, Courts thanked cruise lines for their “dedication and hard work” in developing new operating protocols to mitigate the risks of Covid-19 among crew and guests.
Courts said their efforts had paved the way to restart domestic cruising earlier this summer and see the return of international sailings in late August.
Clia said the meeting in Southampton between Courts and cruise leaders sitting on its Executive Committee, held as part of London International Shipping Week, formed part of the “ongoing collaboration” between government and the industry moving forward.
MSC Cruises’ MSC Virtuosa was the first ship to restart sailing in the UK back in May, beginning a landmark summer of “seacation” domestic cruises, which at one point saw more than 20 ships sailing in British waters.
“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and look forward to even greater cooperation between government and industry, helping more people return to seas and sail around the world safely again,” said Courts.
Clia UK and Ireland chair Ben Bouldin said: “The cruise industry has worked incredibly hard together with government during the last eighteen months to resume operations responsibly.
“The success of this summer’s round-Britain cruises is a testament to the commitment shown by so many people working within cruise but also in ports, local authorities, health bodies and government.
Bouldin, who is also vice-president EMEA of Royal Caribbean International, added: “The seeds of recovery are vitally important for cruise, as well as the wider travel industry. We look forward to maintaining this collaborative approach as the industry steps up its operations internationally.”