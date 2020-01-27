Tourism generates £146 billion in revenue within the UK and supports more than 3 million jobs across the country.
As the UK begins the post-EU era, maintaining trust in travel is of vital importance for the country, as it affects the benefits of inbound and outbound alike.
Abta is the UK’s most trusted travel trade association, representing more than 4,300 brands, and is actively highlighting our industry’s priorities to the UK government and EU member states as they embark on the trade talks that represent the next phase in the Brexit process.
For the time being, everything remains the same, with the UK in a transition period until at least December 2020.
As conversations begin on future trade talks, the industry’s challenge – and it is important we are united – is to make our voices heard and priorities understood.
There’s a lot that needs to be done to secure the benefits UK businesses and customers previously enjoyed, and the timeframe is very short.
The priorities for our industry include a comprehensive air service agreement, replacing the mobility benefits of the EU Posted Workers Directive, and retaining reciprocal healthcare. The UK also needs to talk to third countries regarding access for occasional coach services.
The EU Posted Workers Directive supports around 15,000 UK jobs in the outbound sector, as reps and other vital support staff are posted abroad to provide services to UK travellers.
Abta is urging the UK government, and those within the EU, to recognise the vital role mobility plays for the industry and agree new reciprocal arrangements.
It will also be important for the government to realise the ambition – spelt out in the political declaration – for an agreement on the provision of tourism services that goes beyond basic World Trade Organization rules, including continuing with arrangements on the mutual recognition of qualifications.
On the wider topic of skills and immigration, and the minimum wage threshold, Abta is also urging the government to go further than the reduction to £25,600 (previously £30,000) recommended by the Migration Advisory Committee last month.
With 13% of all travel and tourism workers in the UK currently coming from outside the UK, and 9% from EU countries, retaining the threshold, even at the lower level, risks undermining the ability of businesses to attract the talent they need.
Abta will be addressing employment issues further at an event in London on 24 February.
The other very real factor in all of this is that “no deal” remains a possibility. It could be that one year on from the “Get Ready for Brexit” campaign, Abta will need to return to no-deal messaging for members and customers. But I very much hope it will not be the case.
Abta will continue to provide advice and guidance to customers and members. As part of our plans to continue with lobbying, Abta is re-commissioning research into the value of UK travel to help put forward our case to the UK government and EU member states.
It is only after these vital trade talks have been completed that we will finally know what Brexit really means for tourists into and out of the UK.