As the UK begins the post-EU era, maintaining trust in travel is of vital importance for the country, as it affects the benefits of inbound and outbound alike.



Abta is the UK’s most trusted travel trade association, representing more than 4,300 brands, and is actively highlighting our industry’s priorities to the UK government and EU member states as they embark on the trade talks that represent the next phase in the Brexit process.



For the time being, everything remains the same, with the UK in a transition period until at least December 2020.

As conversations begin on future trade talks, the industry’s challenge – and it is important we are united – is to make our voices heard and priorities understood.



There’s a lot that needs to be done to secure the benefits UK businesses and customers previously enjoyed, and the timeframe is very short.