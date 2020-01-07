Sadly, as we return to our desks after the Christmas break, the three largest issues that will shape the immediate future are achingly familiar.



Brexit will be back at the top of the agenda in January. Yes we’ve all had our fill, but while the UK voted overwhelmingly to “Get Brexit Done”, there’s still plenty of this particular turkey left for sandwiches.

Assuming the latest Withdrawal Agreement Bill is passed and we leave the EU on 31 January, we then begin the long process of haggling with Brussels over trading terms.

Much like how its namesake Brussels sprouts pass through the alimentary canal, it will be slow, painful and is sure to be explosive.



Secondly, Thomas Cook (TC) continues to ruffle feathers. Many in the industry are still struggling to cope with the impact.

In the immediate aftermath, cashflow is the biggest problem as lost commission income and the cost of refunding holidays bite.

It looks like we’ve made it through this phase better than expected, with no further material failures.