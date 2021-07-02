Facemask use is set to continue for air travellers

Facemask use is set to continue for air travellers

Airlines are set to continue making mask wearing mandatory during flights despite the expected lifting of restrictions by the UK government on their general use from 19 July.

Tui, easyJet and Ryanair will continue making the wearing of masks on board flights compulsory as they follow advice from Easa, the European flight safety agency.

Tui said it would continue to follow Easa advice and guidelines “with regards to all health and safety measures including the use of face masks onboard our flights”.

EasyJet said it would keep the situation under review, but was guided by Easa, public health authorities throughout Europe, the World Health Organisation and aviation bodies.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “As a pan European airline operating to more than 30 countries, we also have to look at the guidance across Europe and have a common policy that works across multiple countries.

“The original mask policy was not adopted as a result of the UK government’s requirements on mask wearing, but instead as the result of guidance from key industry bodies and industry best practice.”