At about 1pm on 17 January, a masked man entered the travel agents on Ayr Road in Newton Mearns and brandished a knife.

He took at least 10,000 of an unnamed foreign currency and drove south in a silver vehicle.

The criminal was white, 6ft 2in, tall, slim and wearing a white mask, black beanie, light long sleeved top, navy blue trousers and white shoes.

Police Scotland have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Mark Milroy of Glasgow CID said: "Nobody was injured but this was a frightening experience for staff and customers alike.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible, including reviewing CCTV from the area."

Anyone with information should call 101 with incident number 1534 of 17 January, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Barrhead Travel has been contacted for comment.