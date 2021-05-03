Mauritius has extended its international flight ban to the end of June owing to the risk of importing new cases of Covid-19.

Most flights to the Indian Ocean paradise have been suspended since early March. Under the ruling, no tourist arrivals are being allowed into the country.



Mauritius is currently on the UK government’s amber list. The Foreign Office, though, is advising against all but essential travel to the island.



The FCDO stresses accommodation remains closed to tourists. Measures including mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing remain in place.



The destination’s tourism authority confirmed the new measures this week.



"We will relay related information from the relevant authorities as the situation evolves, and hope to welcome you to our beautiful Mauritius soon," it said in a statement.