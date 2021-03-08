Mauritius has returned to a state of national Covid lockdown after 15 new cases of the infection were detected in the community.

The government of Mauritius on Wednesday (10 March) confirmed all 1.4 million of the country’s citizens and residents would be ordered to stay at home, or their accommodation, for two weeks.



All international and domestic flights have been suspended until 25 March.



Public health officials have traced all those understood to have been close contact with the 15 people who tested positive, and they are now isolating.



Nilen Vencadasmy, chair of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, said: "Mauritius’ number one priority is to keep our country safe and secure for all.



"Although just 15 cases of Covid-19 have been detected across the whole island, we have decided to implement the nationwide lockdown to make sure that there is no risk of it spreading further.



"These public health measures, whilst precautionary, are applicable to everyone and all visitors to Mauritius must follow the rules.



"Mauritius is looking forward to welcoming visitors back later in 2021 in the knowledge that we are a safe and secure destination."