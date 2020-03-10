The new rules, to combat the spread of the coronavirus, will come into force at midnight on Monday (16 March) local time (8pm GMT) and will last for an initial period of 14 days.



The ban also extends to EU nationals, as well as Irish and Swiss citizens.



Passengers who have travelled within China, South Korea, Iran and Italy are already being denied entry until further notice.



The measures also apply to those transiting through Mauritius.



Anyone who has travelled to, from or through Reunion Island in the past 14 days will also be subject to the same measures.



The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority confirmed the new regulations in a statement issued on Monday morning (16 March).



"All visitors with travel history to the European Union, UK, Ireland and Switzerland, within the last 14 days, will not be allowed entry to, or transit through, the Republic of Mauritius from Wednesday 18 March 8pm GMT midnight local time) for a period of 14 days," the statement read.



The Foreign Office is yet to update its travel advice in respect of Mauritius.