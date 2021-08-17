Following a successful rollout of its vaccination programme, international visitors will only have to spend seven days in one of Mauritius’s 14 "resort bubbles", as opposed to the previous 14-day requirement.

More than half (56%) of the Indian Ocean island’s population have received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose and 63% are fully inoculated.

Arvind Bundhun, director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), said the move was a "major leap" towards the full reopening of its borders when vaccinated travellers will be welcomed without restrictions.

"Visitors who present a negative PCR test taken in the 72 hours prior to embarkation will be able to explore the island freely from the moment they arrive," he added.



The Mauritian government prioritised tourism workers and hotel staff in its vaccine rollout scheme to ensure visitors will be "welcomed into a safe and secure environment".



Tourists can currently book their "resort bubble" holidays either via tour operators or directly with the hotels.

Unvaccinated travellers are still required to complete a 14-day quarantine period in a designated quarantine hotel.