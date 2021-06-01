The island will be opening in phases throughout the rest of 2021

Fully-vaccinated international travellers will be able to visit Mauritius from 15 July - but will have to quarantine for two weeks in a "resort bubble".

The 14 resorts have been specifically set up to allow guests to "enjoy facilities" such as a pool and the beach.

If holidaymakers stay in the "bubbles" for 14-days and provide negative PCR tests, they will be able to travel about the island freely for the rest of their trip.

However, for shorter stays, guests may leave the resort and travel back home earlier.

Nilen Vencadasmy, chairman of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority said: "Mauritius is delighted to be welcoming international visitors with our 14 unique resort bubbles that allow international visitors to enjoy a safe and secure holiday experience.

"Mauritius has worked closely with hotels, airlines and tour operators to develop and prepare the resort bubble concept in advance of our full reopening on 1 October."

Travellers aged 18 and over must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. They must also provide evidence of a negative PCR test taken between five and seven days before departure.

They will also have to take a PCR test on arrival in Mauritius and on day seven and 14 of their stay.