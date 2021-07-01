Details of a trio of experiential events at TTG Florida Fest have been announced
Three interactive activities will take place on the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of the free-to-attend weeklong series of digital events spanning 12-16 July.
Attendees will have the chance to meet astronaut Don Thomas and hear his stories from onboard the space shuttle Discovery at 5pm on Tuesday 13 July, with the first 100 agents to register for the session receiving freeze-dried “space” ice cream. This is to sample on the day courtesy of Florida’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
At 2.30pm on Wednesday 14 July, those who tune in to the Florida for the Beach Seeker Masterclass will learn how their clients can try sand-dollar painting on Anna Maria Island. Bradenton CVB will post a sand dollar shell, paints and brushes to 100 registered agents on a first-come first-serve basis, so they can experience decorating a sand dollar in the comfort of their own homes.
The final experiential event, a margarita making workshop, will come live from a poolside in Florida at 5pm on Thursday 15 July. The first 100 agents to sign up will receive all the necessary ingredients needed to make the cocktail, so they can create their own alongside an expert mixologist.
In order to be in the running to receive the “space” ice cream, sand-dollar painting kit and margarita making ingredients, register for free for TTG Florida Fest before 5pm on Friday 2 July.
Find out more and see the full TTG Florida Fest agenda at ttgmedia.com/florida-fest.