Three interactive activities will take place on the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of the free-to-attend weeklong series of digital events spanning 12-16 July.

Attendees will have the chance to meet astronaut Don Thomas and hear his stories from onboard the space shuttle Discovery at 5pm on Tuesday 13 July, with the first 100 agents to register for the session receiving freeze-dried “space” ice cream. This is to sample on the day courtesy of Florida’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.