Menorca has become Spain’s first region to progress to ‘New Normal’ Covid status.

The island now has a Covid rate so low it is considered to be at a level at which is acceptable day to day.

On 31 May, Menorca reported 17.5 cases of Covid in the previous 14 days, with none among the over-65s. The Balearic islands as a whole and Valencia are the only regions of Spain to report a 14-day rate below 50; less than half the average for the whole country.

Majorca, Ibiza and Formentera remain at Level 1 alert, while the Canaries are a mix of levels 1 and 2.

Menorca has now given 41.8% of its population at least one dose of the vaccine, with 17.7% fully vaccinated.

Susana Mora, Menorca’s president and minister of tourism, said: “Our island is the go-to destination for those who are looking to spend time outdoors reconnecting with the sea and nature after the lockdown.

“Being a Biosphere Reserve for almost 30 years, Menorca is an example of a responsible and safe destination, with open and sparsely crowded spaces and a way of doing things well –with patience and care– essential to face the times we live in.”