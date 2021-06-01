She revealed the group’s travel employees had reported the poorest mental health across a study of Midcounties’ different divisions – with Mind and grocery industry charity GroceryAid brought onboard to help.





Taylor said she believed the focus of her role had shifted from being heavily operations-led to being more about people and wellness during the pandemic. Barrhead has boosted its number of mental health champions and created a dedicated mental health and wellbeing intranet hub.



“We need to offer flexibility at work, listen to people and keep checking in with them,” she said.





Sofronijevic added: “Covid has given us greater reason to talk about [mental health]. It’s united us all and given us an opportunity to normalise it and embed it in everything that we do.”

