The agency owner was appointed with two current non-executive member directors, Worldwide Travel Solutions’ Sharon May and Baldwins Travel Agency’s Christopher Marks, who were re-elected.

Beagrie previously served on Advantage’s board from 2013 to 2018 and purchased Meon Valley Travel in 2002.



Advantage said his former roles as managing director of AON UK Plc and founder/non-executive director of the Association of Travel Insurance Intermediaries would bring knowledge of the insurance and travel sector in both the public and private spheres.

Beagrie said: “As travel sets to recover from this overwhelming pandemic, we expect a more challenging landscape and Advantage members will need knowledgeable support to face this head-on. In this current climate, I look forward to making a distinct contribution and helping members navigate through this period while supporting Julia and the wider team to achieve the business’s strategic goals.”

Marks and Beagrie were appointed in the business travel category, while May was re-elected as a leisure travel representative.

The other non-executive directors are Jeanne Lally (Travel Bureau), Joanne Dooey (Love to Travel), Sharon May (Worldwide Travel Solutions), Suzanne Horner (Gray Dawes Group) and Paul Hardwick (Fred Olsen Travel).

Advantage chairman Steven Esom added: “Advantage Travel Partnership is an organisation run with our members’ needs at the heart of everything we do. At board level, our non-executive directors play a crucial role, in working with the executive team in helping to shape the strategic future of Advantage.”

Beagrie will take up his post on 5 May at Advantage’s AGM.