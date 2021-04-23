Members of the European Parliament have voted in favour of a new Covid-19 certificate that will permit intra-EU travel without quarantine, self-isolation or additional testing requirements.

The EU Covid-19 certificate will be available in digital or paper format, and will verify the holder’s negative Covid status through evidence of vaccination, a recent negative test for Covid-19 or recent recovery from the infection.



Certificates won’t serve as a travel document, and nor will they become a pre-condition for EU citizens to exercise their right to free movement within the Schengen Area, MEPs resolved.



There will be provisions too for citizens of third countries, such as the UK, seeing to travel within the EU, so long as they have travelled legally to the bloc and met any entry requirements.



They also agreed the scheme should be time-limited to the pandemic, likely for 12 months from implementation. "The aim is to reach an agreement ahead of the summer tourist season," said the parliament on Thursday (29 April).