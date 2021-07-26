The tour operator is deploying intuitive’s DealFinder system to reduce search time for flights and hotels on Mercury’s new site from an average of eight seconds to under 300 milliseconds.





Tom Bugeja, chief executive officer of Mercury Holidays, said: “Reducing the time it takes to deliver holiday search results to our customers was the most vital thing for us as it creates a significantly better user experience.”



Intuitive’s DealFinder technology also allows Mercury customers to search for multiple destinations and across an entire month at a time.



Mercury Holidays has been working with intuitive for eight years and already uses the tech firm’s iVector reservations system.



Paul Nixon, managing director of intuitive, added: “We are delighted to grow our partnership with Mercury Holidays and deliver our cache technology to power their new website.