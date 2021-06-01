Germany will reportedly attempt to ban UK travellers on Monday (28 June) (Credit: Frederick Tubiermont / Unsplash)

Germany will reportedly attempt to ban UK travellers on Monday (28 June) (Credit: Frederick Tubiermont / Unsplash)

German chancellor Angela Merkel wants to ban British tourists from entering the EU this summer amid growing concerns over the Delta Covid variant, according to The Times.

If approved, it will apply to all UK travellers - regardless of their vaccination status.

Merkel wants to designate Britain as a "country of concern" because of the Delta strain of the virus.

The plans will reportedly be discussed by "senior European and national officials" on the EU’s integrated political crisis response committee.

According to The Times, a "British government source" said Merkel looked "increasingly isolated," adding: "A lot of countries will think it’s their own decision and not one to be decided in Berlin."

It is thought prime minister Boris Johnson will meet with Merkel at Chequers next Friday to "persuade her to back down."