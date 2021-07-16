MP Huw Merriman told Aito members he was “really surprised” by the sudden decision on Friday (16 July) to move France to the new category which means that everybody returning to England must still self-isolate.

“Amber plus doesn’t make any sense – the beta [variant] figures are three times higher in Spain than France,” he told Aito’s Freedom Day general meeting in London on Wednesday (21 July). “Arguably it’s safer going to France than staying in this country.”

Merriman said he understood the industry’s “frustration” at this sudden change to the traffic light system at a time when “the consumer needs certainty”. He added he would be speaking to transport secretary Grant Shapps about the situation.

More positively, the MP argued that the government’s determination to go ahead with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions this week “bodes well as we have to make sure it’s a success”.