Merriman put four questions to the health secretary in the letter sent on Wednesday (11 August) addressing PCR testing and genome sequencing.

He asked why only "25% or (6%) of the 415 PCR test providers in the UK have been accredited by the UK Accreditation Service (UKAS)".

UKAS assesses the scientific and medical competence of organisations that provide certification, testing, inspection and calibration services.

Merriman also asked why the government website "does not direct consumers to accredited status [providers] and whether this will be amended".

On Tuesday (10 August), pictures of "overflowing and unsafe" PCR test drop boxes by private firm Randox were shared via Twitter.

Merriman queried whether the "effectiveness and security of personal data and testing and sequencing has been compromised for members of the public" whose tests were left outside of the drop-off points.