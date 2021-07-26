Merriman said the debacle around France being placed in its very own category, so-called "amber plus", owing to a spike in cases of the Beta variant of Covid-19 in Reunion – a French department some 6,000 miles away from the mainland – highlighted the industry’s legitimate concerns about the regime.



In a letter to Dr Johanna Hutchinson, director of data and data science at the government’s Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC), the body which produces the data the government’s traffic light system is based on, Merriman asked Hutchinson to provide "the data and rationale" that partially or wholly informed the government’s decision to exclude France from the easing of amber list quarantine rules for fully vaccinated arrivals on 19 July.



Merriman said it was his understanding the JBC had "in part at least" relied on data from the Global Initiative on Sharing Aviation Influenza Data (GISAID) to make its decision on France, despite corresponding data on Spain (amber list) and Bulgaria (green list) suggesting they should be subject to the same rules as France.