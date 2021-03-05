The virtual meetings are aimed at helping staff look after their own mental health and support others

Co-operative Travel, the retail travel division of Midcounties Co-operative, has partnered with mental health charity Mind to offer wellbeing sessions to its agents.

The online sessions have been available to those working from home amid store closures or on furlough during lockdown and aimed at helping staff look after their own mental health and support others.

The hour-long meetings feature tips on maintaining positive mental health and guidance on a number of subjects including diet, exercise, positive relationships kindness and peer support. They also focus on sleeping better, and mindfulness and meditation.

Midcounties Co-operative has also worked with the charity Grocery Aid charity, which staff can access should they need emotional, practical or financial support.

Natalie Turner, head of retail for Co-operative Travel, said: “The last 12 months have been tough for the majority of the nation, and for those working in travel, one of the industries hardest hit by Covid-19, it’s been particularly gruelling.

“As well as a major shift in working environment and health concerns about the virus, many of our agents are also finding their personal lives impacted with the challenges of home-schooling and the restrictions being placed on their daily lives.

“We recognise what a challenging year it’s been for our colleagues and want to do everything we can to boost their mental wellbeing in readiness for better times just around the corner.”