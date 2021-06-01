Go Beyond has found a partner in the travel industry

Midcounties Co-operative has forged a partnership with charity Go Beyond to help send disadvantaged youngsters on a break.

Midcounties Co-operative will donate £1 per passenger to Go Beyond for every Co-op Holidays package booked in a Your Co-op Travel or Carrick Travel branch, on the cooptravel.co.uk website or call centre or through the 140-plus Co-op Travel Consortium members and 165-plus Personal Travel Agents.

Additionally, customers will be given the option to donate £1 per passenger for holiday bookings made with any third-party travel brand Midcounties agents sell.

Go Beyond gives breaks to children aged 8-15 facing serious challenges in their everyday lives, either with a residential stay at centres in Devon and Cornwall, or a day visit.

Anyone who works with children in a professional capacity can refer a child for a Go Beyond break, which is fully funded by the charity.

Sara Dunham, Midcounties’ chief officer, travel and leisure, said: “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Go Beyond.

“The charity’s staff and committed volunteers give children and young people who have been bereaved, abused, or bullied, who are living in poverty or caring for loved ones, the chance to escape their worries and pressures.

“As a travel business, we know how important a change of scene and a break from the routine is for maintaining positive mental wellbeing, so for us to be able to support Go Beyond in providing getaways for young people, whose day-to-day lives are particularly challenging, is a real honour.”