The Evesham store is among an initial three to take on the new branding

Midcounties Co-op will reopen all of its shops on 12 April, and gradually transition its network to a new Your Co-op Travel name and branding.

The move forms part of a wider transition across the entire group to the Your Co-op branding, such as Your Co-op Food and Your Co-op Pharmacy.



Three branches, Evesham, Thame and Beccles, will reopen on 12 April with new Your Co-op Travel signage and branding.



All remaining branches will be rebranded gradually, with the exception of Midcounties’ seven Carrick Travel shops, acquired by Midcounties in October last year.



The former Carrick Travel shops will retain their existing name and branding.



Midcounties is also renaming its homeworking division The Personal Travel Agents in partnership with Your Co-op.