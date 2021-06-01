Midcounties Co-operative Travel has begun offering Covid-19 test kits "at cost price" after partnering with Your Co-op Pharmacy.

The tests, supplied by government-approved providers RT Diagnostics and C19 Testing, are priced at £20 for an antigen test and £45 for PCR.

Customers belonging to the group’s Your Co-op Travel and Carrick Travel high street agencies, homeworking arm of Personal Travel Agents and Co-op Travel Consortium members are able to purchase the kits.

Results for PCR tests are provided by RT Diagnostics within 24 hours of the lab receiving the sample and the customer is emailed a PDF certificate. C19 Testing email a certificate within 12 hours of the customer completing their antigen test.

Sara Dunham, chief officer for travel and leisure for Midcounties Co-operative, said: “We urge the government, at the next review in late June, to expand the travel green list in line with the evidence and to make restrictions more proportionate.

“We also welcome proposals to amend the traffic light system to allow fully vaccinated holidaymakers to skip quarantine on their return. These changes would allow many more of our customers to enjoy a well-deserved, sunshine break this summer.

“Being able to offer affordable, reliable, and convenient Covid-19 testing, when the time comes, will go a long way to reassure our customers, who look to our expert travel agents to navigate them through the traffic light system and the various testing requirements.”