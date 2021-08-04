The UAE – which includes Dubai and Abu Dhabi – is set to see its Covid risk downgraded alongside Qatar and Bahrain and moved to the UK’s amber list from 4am on Sunday (8 August) under the latest update to the traffic light system.

Bevan described the decision as “fantastic” not only for British holidaymakers but also for the “substantial” expat community in the region “desperate to see their loved ones back home”.



“Dubai is one of the most popular destinations for all our brands,” he said. “This [decision] gives us the opportunity to do what we’ve been denied for too long, which is to sell holidays – not just to the UAE itself, but also those onward destinations which can be connected to through Dubai, and which are also amber or green, and welcoming British travellers.

An Emirates spokesperson also welcomed the change, saying it reflected “the extensive steps” taken to mitigate the spread of Covid in both the UK and UAE – stressing how more than 70% of the country’s population had been fully vaccinated.

“Given the low numbers of coronavirus cases in the UAE, the extensive testing at Dubai International Airport, and the careful health and safety measures in place across the passenger journey, we hope to see the UAE moving to the green list soon,” said the spokesperson.