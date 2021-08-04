Two major Middle East air hubs are set to move from the red list to amber, allowing for transit through them from other amber or green list destinations.
Qatar and the UAE, which includes Dubai, have been downgraded in terms of risk, together with Bahrain, where Gulf Air is based.
India, widely thought of as the source of the Delta variant, has also been given amber status.
The latest changes to the UK government’s traffic light regime, announced on Wednesday (4 August), will come into effect from 4am on Sunday (8 August).
The decision is likely to encourage Qatar Airways and Emirates to increase UK capacity, particularly following the decision on India.
Both carriers have extensive networks to India from Doha and Dubai to serve the migrant worker market, but also because of extensive VFR traffic – a significant part of which comes from the UK.
The switch from red to amber status for these locations means arrivals to the UK will no longer have to quarantine in hotels at significant expense.
However, many travellers will still have to self-isolate for 10 days at home or at a designated location, even if they are fully vaccinated.
This is because the UK government is yet to extend its easing of amber list quarantine rules to those vaccinated outside the UK, EU or US.