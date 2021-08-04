The decision is likely to encourage Qatar Airways and Emirates to increase UK capacity, particularly following the decision on India.

Both carriers have extensive networks to India from Doha and Dubai to serve the migrant worker market, but also because of extensive VFR traffic – a significant part of which comes from the UK.

The switch from red to amber status for these locations means arrivals to the UK will no longer have to quarantine in hotels at significant expense.

However, many travellers will still have to self-isolate for 10 days at home or at a designated location, even if they are fully vaccinated.

This is because the UK government is yet to extend its easing of amber list quarantine rules to those vaccinated outside the UK, EU or US.