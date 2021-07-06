In order to win, agents were asked to attend TTG Aussie Fest, answer a series of quiz questions and complete the Aussie Specialist training programme.
Miles Morgan Travel’s Leah Vooght has been crowned winner of a two-week holiday to Australia as part of TTG Aussie Fest.
The manager of the travel agency’s Chippenham branch will be gifted a holiday for two people. Supplied by Gold Medal in partnership with Tourism Australia, the prize break includes all flights, two weeks’ accommodation and a range of iconic experiences spanning Melbourne, Cairns and Sydney.
“I love learning and experiencing new things, so going to Queensland and being able to see the Great Barrier Reef and Cape Tribulation is on my bucket list,” said Vooght.
“Also, going on a tour of Sydney Opera House is something I never would have thought of doing, and to see such an iconic building is definitely a top treat,” she added.
The winning agent said that first-hand experience will give her an advantage when selling the destination and help her “bring [Australia] to life” when talking to her customers.
“Being given the opportunity to experience all these different trips will only make me more passionate about selling Australia,” predicted Vooght.
TTG Aussie Fest was a weeklong series of free-to-attend virtual events for travel agents. It included masterclasses, immersive experiences, training sessions and panel discussions.
“TTG Aussie Fest really brought the destinations to life and made me learn new things,” explained Vooght. “I even learned where the best fishing spots were and why golfing is a big selling point too.”
All TTG Aussie Fest content is available to watch on demand at ttgmedia.com/aussie-fest.