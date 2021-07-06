The winning agent said that first-hand experience will give her an advantage when selling the destination and help her “bring [Australia] to life” when talking to her customers.

“Being given the opportunity to experience all these different trips will only make me more passionate about selling Australia,” predicted Vooght.

TTG Aussie Fest was a weeklong series of free-to-attend virtual events for travel agents. It included masterclasses, immersive experiences, training sessions and panel discussions.

“TTG Aussie Fest really brought the destinations to life and made me learn new things,” explained Vooght. “I even learned where the best fishing spots were and why golfing is a big selling point too.”

All TTG Aussie Fest content is available to watch on demand at ttgmedia.com/aussie-fest.