South west and wales agency boss Miles Morgan has said that the "vast majority" of holidaymakers are carrying on with their travel plans, despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Morgan appeared on a BBC News coronavirus special on Monday evening (2 March) alongside Independent travel correspondent Simon Calder, broadcasting from Miles Morgan Travel in Taunton.
Quizzed by BBC News correspondent on what the impact of the coronavirus outbreak has been on clients and how Miles Morgan Travel is reassuring customers, Morgan said it was all a matter of perspective.
"I think it’s no surprise our shops have been inundated with people coming in asking questions," he said. "It’s quite comforting they can sit down in a travel agency, and talk through what the options are.
"I’m pleased to say the vast majority, over 99% of people, are just carrying on as normal with their holidays which is absolutely right.
"It’s a perspective. It’s a matter of looking at just how many people are affected, the areas that are affected, and in the scheme of the world, it’s still very very small numbers of people and areas [that are affected]."
Calder, meanwhile, reiterated the latest Foreign Office travel advice on coronavirus. "The only areas off limits are mainland China, that came in about three weeks ago; two regions of South Korea; and 11 town in northern Italy, and they’re not places where any tourist would normally find themselves.
"Everywhere else, according to the Foreign Office, the risks are tolerably low, although I know there are huge amounts of stress and anxiety out there, people whose anticipation of their holiday has just turned into apprehension."
Morgan was lauded for inviting the cameras in and for his reassuring turn. "Well done @MMTMan," tweeted Beachcomber UK manager Sarah Archer. "Good sense talked and let’s hope people listen."
David Winterton, director of marketing and global brand at Emerald Cruises, said: Well done Miles and @MilesMorganNews Taunton for putting a real perspective forward for the travel industry, on @BBCOne just now."
Kuoni head of communications Rachel O’Reilly added: "Doing a brilliant job to reassure travellers tonight on BBC News @SimonCalder and @MMTMan. You were both excellent."
