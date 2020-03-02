Morgan appeared on a BBC News coronavirus special on Monday evening (2 March) alongside Independent travel correspondent Simon Calder, broadcasting from Miles Morgan Travel in Taunton.



Quizzed by BBC News correspondent on what the impact of the coronavirus outbreak has been on clients and how Miles Morgan Travel is reassuring customers, Morgan said it was all a matter of perspective.



"I think it’s no surprise our shops have been inundated with people coming in asking questions," he said. "It’s quite comforting they can sit down in a travel agency, and talk through what the options are.



"I’m pleased to say the vast majority, over 99% of people, are just carrying on as normal with their holidays which is absolutely right.



"It’s a perspective. It’s a matter of looking at just how many people are affected, the areas that are affected, and in the scheme of the world, it’s still very very small numbers of people and areas [that are affected]."