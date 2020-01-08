Midlands miniple Millington Travel has opened two new stores in Rugby and Hinckley (pictured), taking on former Thomas Cook staff.
The two new stores take Millington’s network to 14.
The Rugby agency, located in The Swan Centre, has a team of five, and the Hinckley store, on Castle Street, a team of seven.
Nigel Armitage, co-founder of Millington Travel, a Travel Network Group member, said: “We are delighted to be expanding into these two thriving towns and offering the local community a great holiday service.”