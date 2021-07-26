Gillian Keegan, apprenticeships and skills minister, appeared on Sky News after media were briefed by the government that it was scrapping the idea of an extra category.

Another minister, Matt Warman, had told the same programme 24 hours earlier a system including amber watch countries was needed to give more clarity. The amber watchlist would have been the sixth category in the traffic lights system.

Keegan denied suggestions the government was “rowing back on that”.

She said: “Well not really; obviously we are exploring more options and every option but the reality is we’re trying to tread this careful balance…between opening up travel… and keep people safe.”

To suggestions the system was confusing and chaotic for the public, Keegan replied: “Well maybe they’d better wait until the government actually announces what it is going to do as opposed to the speculation.

“There is no doubt we are exploring all options.”

Asked if France could be back on the amber list, she said:

“There is this one category for France at this moment just because of the concern over the Beta variant, but the transport secretary’s next review, will set out more on what’s happening with amber plus and also with France in particular.”

Keegan confirmed the three-week traffic light review would take place on Thursday.

“We have explored many options but effectively what we want to do is keep it simple enough for people to really understand and be able to take their own decisions based on the system.”

This meant read, amber, green, she said. “The amber list countries, if you are double vaccinated, you don’t have to self-isolate and is you’re not double vaccinated then you do on your return.”

Keegan was speaking after it was revealed The Joint Biosecurity Centre’s chair Clare Gardiner had departed in mid-June. The JBC advises the government on Covid restrictions, including travel.

Keegan said the JBC was “a group of experts” and denied it had been left rudderless.