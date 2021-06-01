Courts had been due to address Abta's Travel Matters conference on Tuesday (22 June)

Aviation and maritime minister Robert Courts pulled out of Abta’s Travel Matters conference on Tuesday (22 June) due to a diary clash.

Courts had been due to give an address on recovery of UK aviation and travel and then appear at a face-to-face session with LBC’s Tom Swarbrick.

However, during his opening address, Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer confirmed Abta learned last week Courts would not be attending due to a "diary clash".

Both he and Tui UK managing director Andrew Flintham branded the no-show "disappointing", with Tanzer stressing how it underlined the lack of a central figure in government representing outbound travel.