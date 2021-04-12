Many in travel want government to ease the testing cost to travellers (Credit: Medakit)

The UK’s aviation and maritime minister, Robert Courts, has pledged to address concerns over the cost of testing to travellers ahead of a resumption of international travel in the spring.

When travel finally resumes under the government’s recently announced traffic light system, all arrivals in England and Wales will have to test negative for Covid-19 prior to their return.



Those arriving from "green list" countries will have to take a "gold standard" PCR test on the second day of their return, which typically cost in excess of £100.



Arrivals from "amber" and "red list" countries will have to take an additional PCR test on the eighth day or their return, as well as self-isolate for 10 days.



The travel sector has been united in its opposition to the PCR on return test requirement, claiming it risks pricing travellers – especially families – out of leisure travel.



Many in travel have, instead, called for the PCR test requirement to be replaced by a cheaper lateral flow test, the kind of which is being used to reopen parts of the UK’s domestic economy, as well as in schools, and by hauliers arriving from Europe.