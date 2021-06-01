A government minister has confirmed it is looking at possibly easing travel restrictions for people who have received both Covid-19 jabs because it “doesn’t want to get left behind” by other countries.

Reports have emerged that the government is considering a possible quarantine exemption for Brits who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and travel to countries on the amber list.

Jesse Norman, who is financial secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News the government was “looking at all the options here”.



“We don’t want to get left behind by countries which may be adopting a two jabs approach if it can be done safely and if it can be done carefully and securely,” added Norman.



When asked if Britons should “write off” the prospects of an overseas summer holiday this year, Norman replied: “We are trying to move cautiously and progressively in the right direction, so I wouldn’t write anything off at this point.



“But then we are in a situation where the virus is not something we control and we have seen this new Delta variant, so it would be imprudent to make any carte blanche or firm statement now.”