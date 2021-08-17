The Labour party has reportedly urged transport secretary Grant Shapps to take tougher action against businesses "exploiting" the pandemic by imposing "rip-off" prices.

Earlier this week, the government announced that 82 companies had been issued a two-strike warning for displaying lower prices on the gov.uk website than were available at the point of checkout.

The Department of Health and Social Care reports that true costs of the tests have since been updated and companies will be removed if they are found to advertise misleading prices again.

But shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon told The Guardian a "faster and better way" to ensure families would be to "name and shame" those that fail to be transparent.