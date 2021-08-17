UK government ministers have been accused of doing the "bare minimum" to curb PCR travel test firms charging "misleading prices".
The Labour party has reportedly urged transport secretary Grant Shapps to take tougher action against businesses "exploiting" the pandemic by imposing "rip-off" prices.
Earlier this week, the government announced that 82 companies had been issued a two-strike warning for displaying lower prices on the gov.uk website than were available at the point of checkout.
The Department of Health and Social Care reports that true costs of the tests have since been updated and companies will be removed if they are found to advertise misleading prices again.
But shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon told The Guardian a "faster and better way" to ensure families would be to "name and shame" those that fail to be transparent.
"The government has failed to properly vet the test providers listed on its own website, with incomplete and often inaccurate information offered to the public, as well as misleading prices," he added.
"Ministers have done the bare minimum to help families desperate to get away for a break after such a difficult time, instead leaving them to foot unreasonable and hidden costs. Naming and shaming providers who are exploiting this situation is the least they can do."