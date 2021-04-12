Agents in England and Wales were able to reopen on Monday (Credit: Artur Kraft / Unsplash)

Agents in England and Wales were able to reopen on Monday (Credit: Artur Kraft / Unsplash)

Hundreds of travel agents reopened their shops on Monday (12 April) across England and Wales, hoping to capitalise on months of pent-up demand for travel.

For some, there was an immediate uptick in interest, and even queues down the street, while for others, the government’s Global Travel Taskforce update on Friday (9 April) failed to fully unlock that pent-up demand.



Danielle Coulter, manager of Hays Travel Wallsend, said her team had a "lovely" first day back on Monday, with queues of up to 10 people waiting to pop in at times.



"The demand is there, and people are wanting to get away as soon as they can," she told TTG. "We’ve had an increase in UK bookings for 2021, where customers are amending their overseas holidays to 2022."



"We also received some lovely gifts of wine, flowers, chocolates and cakes from customers who were just happy to see us back in store and to be able to thank us for our help while we worked from home."