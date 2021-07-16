Etihad, Qatar Airways and Brussels Airlines will operate from the terminal from tomorrow (20 July), with airBaltic set to join them the following day. Ethiopian Airlines will move over on 22 July.

The new carriers join Jet2.com, Tui and Singapore Airlines. Passengers with car park and lounge bookings will be notified of the change and moved accordingly.

The airport said “a handful” of new shops in the terminal had opened, including food outlets.

Manchester airport managing director Karen Smart added: “Last week was such a huge and poignant milestone in Manchester Airport’s 83-year history as we opened our new Terminal Two extension.



“As the government continues to cautiously lift the lid on international travel restrictions, and gives more freedom to double vaccinated passengers, it’s great to see more of our airline partners resume services, increase frequencies and move across to their new home in Terminal Two.”



