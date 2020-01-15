Former Thomas Cook bosses John McEwan and John Donaldson have renewed their plea for donations to support ex Cook staff following the iconic operator’s collapse last September.
Their campaign, launched last October, has so far raised £188,000, rising to more than £200,000 with gift aid – but the duo say demand still far outstrips donations so far.
The cash is being channeled to Abta LifeLine, which is coordinating applications for help.
“In many situations, it was the breadwinners working for Cook who lost their jobs, or single parents with no other sources of income,” McEwan told TTG.
“The reason we keep going is because it’s clear the level of demand for LifeLine is unprecedented.”
McEwan said £150,000 had already been paid out, mostly in Tesco vouchers, and thanked supporters from across the sector for their generosity, but warned there was more to do.
"What we’ve had is still not sufficient so that’s why we want to try and keep going," he said.
