Their campaign, launched last October, has so far raised £188,000, rising to more than £200,000 with gift aid – but the duo say demand still far outstrips donations so far.



The cash is being channeled to Abta LifeLine, which is coordinating applications for help.

“In many situations, it was the breadwinners working for Cook who lost their jobs, or single parents with no other sources of income,” McEwan told TTG.

“The reason we keep going is because it’s clear the level of demand for LifeLine is unprecedented.”