Meanwhile, there is further speculation about the latest update to the UK’s traffic light regime, which is due later on Thursday (26 August).

Here are the key headlines concerning travel on Thursday (26 August).

NHS to vaccinate 12-year-olds

The NHS will begin to vaccinate children over 12 when schools return from the summer holidays. NHS Trusts have been told to prepare to jab those aged 12-15 from 6 September. (The Telegraph)

Travel list to be updated today

European countries are considered mostly safe from being added to the red list when the changes to the traffic light system are revealed later today. However, some Caribbean destinations may face further restrictions. (Sky News)

Delta to charge unvaccinated staff for healthcare

Delta Air Lines will charge employees an extra $200 a month for their corporate healthcare plan if they refuse the Covid vaccine. The airline said the additional cost was necessary to insure against the financial risks of being responsible for unvaccinated staff. (City AM)



Diamond Princess to delay return

The Diamond Princess cruise ship, one of the earliest Covid hotbeds last year, will delay its return to sailing to spring 2022, Princess Cruises said. Carnival-owned Princess said it had cancelled the ship’s planned autumn cruise in South America meant to mark its return to service. It also cancelled the ship’s Antarctica voyage set for spring 2022. (City AM)