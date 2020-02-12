Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 will no longer call at Hong Kong on 18 and 19 February, and there may be further itinerary amendments as Cunard assesses the situation.

It has also banned anyone who has visited mainland China within the last two weeks from boarding its ships, and has starting illness screening of all its passengers.

A statement released by the cruise line said: "We are very closely monitoring and assessing the impact of the latest developments and health advisories, as well as various travel and entry restrictions which are increasingly impacting ship itineraries and connecting travel.

"We are actively seeking to mitigate these risks to our guests and crew, and are making appropriate adjustments to our operations to protect all onboard our ships."