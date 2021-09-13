More speakers announced for TTG Luxury Travel Summit

Grace Leo, founder of The Relais, and Philippe Leboeuf, managing director of new hotel Raffles London OWO, will both be speaking in a panel exploring how new luxury hotels are adapting to the post-pandemic world.

They join other new speakers announced this week including Brune Poirson, chief sustainability officer at Accor and former junior minister for environment in France, and Patrick McCrae, founder of ARTIQ, who will explore the role of art in hotels and the power of creativity in our workplaces as we face the new way of office/hybrid working.

The TTG Luxury Travel Summit, has the theme “What next for luxury travel?” and will take place on 18 October, in partnership with Celebrity Cruises.

The conference will feature a mix of trend-spotting intelligence, insightful panels and inspirational speakers.

Other confirmed speakers include:

Jason Oshiokpekhai, managing director of Global Travel Collection

Jenny Southan, journalist, trend forecaster and founder of Globetrender

Cat Jones, founder of Byway

Mark Duguid, managing director, Carrier

George Morgan-Grenville, founder and managing director, Red Savannah

Lisa Fitzell, managing director, Elegant Resorts

Toby Wafta, director, Bluebird

Oliver Broad, joint managing director, RB Collection

David Ox, founder/director, Winged Boots

“We are putting together an agenda that will provide inspiration, insight and ideas that can help luxury travel businesses retain their place in the life of the luxury traveller,” said TTG Luxury editor April Hutchinson.

“We often hear the luxury sector recovers first after a crisis, and while we know there is still a long way to go, I feel the green shoots are poking through. The conference will be a well-timed event at which to come together, share experiences, support each other and learn about the opportunities sure to emerge as affluent travellers get on the move again. In my years in travel, there’s never felt like a more important event for the luxury sector to come together again.”

Delegates will be welcomed for coffee first thing, with a full day of content starting from 9.30am, and plenty of other networking opportunities over further breaks and lunch.

Early-bird tickets for £149 will be available until 10 September, and after that time, will cost £199. A 10% discount is also available for TTG+ members to attend.