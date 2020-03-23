Debbie Robinson, founder and director of hotel agency for groups, 10 or More, launched the #hotelsthankthenhs project two weeks ago, looking to “give something back” from the sector.

She said: “We have reached an incredible 100 weekend stays already donated, from country manor hotels to 5-star luxury London hotels and everything in between.

“Some hotels have included spa treatments, afternoon tea or dinner to make the stays extra special.”





The list of hotels taking part in the initiative will be published once it is finalised.

Any hotel wishing to donate a weekend stay voucher can email debbie@10ormore.com