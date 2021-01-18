More than 1,000 people have signed TTG’s petition calling on the government to engage with the travel industry, provide dedicated support – and protect jobs – in less than 24 hours.
TTG’s new three-point #SaveTravel manifesto was launched on Wednesday (27 January), and urges government to act without delay in:
It’s a simple message: engage; provide support; protect jobs.
We have written to prime minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet colleagues, calling on them to engage with the travel industry in its entirety as a matter of urgency.
TTG will also host the first in a new series of Twitterstorms on Friday (29 January) at 10am, aiming to bring the industry together at the same time and speak with one voice to those who have the power to act.
Click here to sign the petition Click here to read the full letter