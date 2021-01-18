TTG’s new three-point #SaveTravel manifesto was launched on Wednesday (27 January), and urges government to act without delay in:

Providing the travel industry with regular updates on major policy decisions;





Re-establishing a travel taskforce, this time with industry representation, and ensure greater collaboration across government on issues relating to travel; and





Committing to providing dedicated financial support for the industry, including an extension to the furlough scheme that is tailored for travel.

It’s a simple message: engage; provide support; protect jobs.

We have written to prime minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet colleagues, calling on them to engage with the travel industry in its entirety as a matter of urgency.

TTG will also host the first in a new series of Twitterstorms on Friday (29 January) at 10am, aiming to bring the industry together at the same time and speak with one voice to those who have the power to act.

