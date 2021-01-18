TTG’s new three-point #SaveTravel manifesto was launched last week, and urges the government to:

Provide the travel industry with regular updates on major policy decisions;





Re-establish a travel taskforce, this time with industry representation, and ensure greater collaboration across government on issues relating to travel; and





Commit to providing dedicated financial support for the industry, including an extension to the furlough scheme that is tailored for travel.

The message is simple: engage; provide support; protect jobs.

TTG has also written to prime minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet colleagues, calling on them to engage with the travel industry in its entirety as a matter of urgency.

Click here to read the letter Click here to sign the petition