More than 2,500 people have signed TTG’s petition calling on the government to engage with the travel industry, provide dedicated support for the sector, and ultimately – protect jobs.
TTG’s new three-point #SaveTravel manifesto was launched last week, and urges the government to:
The message is simple: engage; provide support; protect jobs.
TTG has also written to prime minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet colleagues, calling on them to engage with the travel industry in its entirety as a matter of urgency.
