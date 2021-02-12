Research by insolvency practitioners Real Business Rescue has revealed 4,554 UK SME travel and tourism companies are now in “significant financial distress”– a 24% increase during the last quarter of 2020.

The website RealBusinessRescue.co.uk, which was set up by Begbies Traynor to advise business leaders in financial distress, also discovered that the number of start-up travel and tourism firms (established after 2017) in significant distress had increased by 23% in the last quarter due to the pandemic.