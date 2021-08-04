The research, conducted by Perspectus Global in August 2021, found that the average UK resident has spent around five hours searching for staycation deals and offers.



And that three in 10 (31%) are resigned to spending the rest of the summer holiday period at home.

Around 29% of respondents who’d tried to book a domestic break said that all available self-catering properties, hotels and B&Bs were "far too expensive" for their budget.



Nearly 30% of the people polled said they wished they’d booked a UK break in advance, but "uncertainty" over Covid restrictions had made them wait.