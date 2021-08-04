A new study by Saga has revealed that more than a third of Britons (36%) have been unable to book a break in the UK this summer.
The research, conducted by Perspectus Global in August 2021, found that the average UK resident has spent around five hours searching for staycation deals and offers.
And that three in 10 (31%) are resigned to spending the rest of the summer holiday period at home.
Around 29% of respondents who’d tried to book a domestic break said that all available self-catering properties, hotels and B&Bs were "far too expensive" for their budget.
Nearly 30% of the people polled said they wished they’d booked a UK break in advance, but "uncertainty" over Covid restrictions had made them wait.
And 69% would "jump at the chance" to get away this August, if the possibility arose.
Nick Stace, chief executive of Saga Travel, said it’s been a "confusing time" for people wanting to get away this August, and the research shows that people feel they’ve "missed out on their summer holidays".
"In an effort to help get as many people away as possible, we’ve introduced a range of round-Britain ’seacation’ cruises this month that will take in some beautiful parts of the UK including the west coast and Wales, Cornwall and the Dorset coast and the Scottish Highlands and Islands," he added.