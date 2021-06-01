Morocco (Pictured: Essaouira) says more than a third of its target population have had their first jab (Credit: Daniel Van Der Kolk / Unsplash)

Morocco will reopen its borders to international visitors from "key source markets" – including the UK – next week, the country’s national tourism office has confirmed.

From Tuesday (15 June), tourists will be able to travel to Morocco if they can provide evidence of having been vaccinated against Covid-19, or of a negative PCR test taken up to 48 hours prior to departure.



The rules apply to all EU countries, bar Lithuania, as well as the UK, IS, Canada, Russia and China, and any UN member state not on the Moroccan ministry of health’s B list.



The Moroccan National Tourism Office’s (MNTO) aim is to make the UK government’s green list; more than nine million people in Morocco have had their first jabs out of a target population of 25 million (36%).



According to the MNTO, Morocco has just 2,500 active cases of Covid-19.