Vaccination certificates have been trialled by the UNWTO

Vaccine certification is supported by 69% of Britons, although only 20% said they intended to travel abroad this year, a new poll has found.

Research for Euronews Travel in the UK, Germany, Italy and France among 6,000 people found Britons most in favour of vaccination certificates, with only 12% opposing them.

Italians were 63% in favour of carrying certificates and Germans 55%. However, 38% of French interviewees said they would not carry them.

There was strong support among Britons for restricting travel abroad to those had been vaccinated, with 69% in favour, compared to 40% in Italy, 42% in France and 35% in Germany.

When it came to travel plans, the same proportion of Britons and Germans – 46% - said they did not intend to travel “anywhere” this year.

Among Britons, 20% said they would go abroad, 25% said they would holiday in the UK and 9% said they would do both.

Research was carried out on 1 March by Redfield & Wilton strategies.