More consumers are booking domestic UK breaks than overseas holidays for the summer

The vast majority of Britons do not feel confident they will be able to have a “normal” summer holiday abroad this year.

A YouGov survey of 5,000 people found that 83% did not feel confident about having a normal summer break overseas with only 5% feeling confident about going abroad this summer.

The poll, carried out on Thursday (11 February), also found that 81% of people have yet to book a summer holiday this year.

Only 7% of consumers have booked an overseas summer break with 9% booking a domestic holiday in the UK, while 2% have booked both overseas and UK holidays for the summer.

The survey results come during a week in which government ministers have provided mixed messages about whether people should be currently booking holidays, with transport secretary Grant Shapps provoking outrage in the industry by insisting Britons should not be booking trips.