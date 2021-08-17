Which? surveyed more than 4,000 people who had a package holiday cancelled between March 2020 and February 2021 to find out if they would be willing to book with the same travel company again.



Overall, across all brands, 70% of consumers said they would book with the operator or agent again. But there were “huge differences” between companies which “made an effort to treat customers well during the pandemic, and those that didn’t”.



Brands such as Hays Travel, Audley Travel, Jet2holidays and Saga fared well in the survey with the vast majority of their customers saying they were "likely" to book again with these travel firms.



But only half of Teletext Holidays and Ryanair customers who had trips cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic would book with them again.



The main reason for not wanting to book with a company again was that they “no longer trusted” the brand (51%), while others (23%) were not satisfied with what was offered in place of the cancelled holiday.



The companies with the highest percentage of customers who were willing to book again included Hays Travel (85%), Audley Travel (82%), Jet2holidays (82%), Saga (82%), Tui (78%), Kuoni (77%) and Riviera Travel (77%).





Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “With international travel still fraught with potential risks that could leave holidaymakers unable to travel as planned, trusting that a company will refund you if things go wrong will be vital to encouraging customers to book in the near future.



“A considerable number of companies do not seem to have learned lessons from last summer’s disruption though and continue to offer holidaymakers limited financial protection if their holiday is disrupted by changing travel restrictions or being told to self-isolate.”