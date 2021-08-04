Labour MP Helen Hayes said she had taken action in response to a letter from ttgluxury editor April Hutchinson, who lives in Hayes’ Dulwich and West Norwood constituency.

“I have written to the chancellor. I have explained that my constituents are concerned about the government’s plans to close the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme in September and support a targeted extension for the travel sector is essential,” said Hayes in her reply.

“I have also explained that my constituents are concerned that travel industry has not received targeted support during the pandemic.”

The #SaveTravelJobs campaign features a letter to both prime minister Boris Johnson and Sunak demanding more financial support for the industry, including an extension to the furlough scheme which is currently due to end on 30 September