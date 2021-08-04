Another MP has backed TTG’s campaign to #SaveTravelJobs and is pushing chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend the furlough scheme for the sector.
Labour MP Helen Hayes said she had taken action in response to a letter from ttgluxury editor April Hutchinson, who lives in Hayes’ Dulwich and West Norwood constituency.
“I have written to the chancellor. I have explained that my constituents are concerned about the government’s plans to close the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme in September and support a targeted extension for the travel sector is essential,” said Hayes in her reply.
“I have also explained that my constituents are concerned that travel industry has not received targeted support during the pandemic.”
The #SaveTravelJobs campaign features a letter to both prime minister Boris Johnson and Sunak demanding more financial support for the industry, including an extension to the furlough scheme which is currently due to end on 30 September
Around 1,300 readers have already signed the letter, while Hayes is the latest MP to back the campaign, joining the likes of shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon, as well as Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey .
Hayes has also raised the lack of “targeted support” for the travel industry in her letter to Sunak.
“I have explained that businesses have been unable to access grants and have been forced to take on large amounts of debt to survive. I have urged the chancellor to consider urgent support for the industry,” she said.
Hayes added that she had also written to transport secretary Grant Shapps to express her constituents’ view that the traffic light system was “confusing” with constant changes “undermining consumer confidence”.
“I have explained that the sector would like the government to publish clear criteria for how the risk in different countries is being assessed,” she said. “I have also set out my constituents support for a ministry of tourism.”
As part of the campaign, TTG has also created #SaveTravelJobs social media assets for agents to show their support which can be accessed here.
Read the letter to Johnson and Sunak in full here.